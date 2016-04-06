Istanbul Film Festival addresses human flow and human rights abuses

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV), the 35th Istanbul Film Festival will have a screening program focusing on human rights. The Film Award of the Council of Europe (FACE), which has only been presented at the Istanbul Film Festival with the contribution of the Council of Europe and the Eurimages Fund, will be given to the winner of the "Human Rights in Cinema" section of this year's festival. The director of the winning production will be presented 10,000 euros in prize money by a representative of the Council of Europe at the awards ceremony, Report informs.

Actor Ercan Kesal, director Jakob Brossmann, Eurimages Vice-Managing Director Isabel Castro and the key advisor to the Council of Europe Secretary-General and Vice Secretary General Leyla Kayacık will serve as the jury members of the competition. As a part of this category, a total of 10 films aiming to raise awareness about human rights will be screened.

One of the most influential annual festivals, the Istanbul Film Festival, will run from April 7 to April 17 at various venues and feature many special topics. The ‘Human Rights in Cinema' segment is one of this year's most striking considering the refugee crisis stemming from the ongoing war in Syria and the persecution, unemployment and political pressure being exerted in some countries.