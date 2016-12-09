 Top
    Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism attends session of UNESCO Committee

    In 2015, Azerbaijan was elected a member of committee for 4 years

    Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ The 11th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict has started in the UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

    Report informs citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Azerbaijan represented by a delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism, Sevda Mammadaliyeva.

    It was noted that the Committee of 12 member states, joined the Second Protocol to the Hague Convention of 1954 for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, holds a session once a year. In 2015, Azerbaijan was elected a member of the committee for 4 years. 

