    Famous Hollywood producer dies

    He ended his career in 2001

    Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Terence Marsh, the two-time Oscar-winning production designer and art director died at his home in California.

    Report informs referring to foreign media, he died following a battle with cancer.

    T. Marsh won two Oscars for his work as an art director on Doctor Zhivago (1965) and musical Oliver (1968). He also was an art director of The Shawshank Redemption, The Hunt For Red October and The Green Mile.

    Marsh last worked on Rush Hour 2 in 2001.

