 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku hosts a concert of Hungarian music

    Concert was dedicated to composer Zoltan Kodály

    Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ A concert dedicated to the 135th anniversary of famous Hungarian composer, musician and music theorist Zoltan Kodály has taken place in Baku.

    Report informs, Hungarian and Azerbaijani performers presented compositions from all periods of life of Kodály.

    The composer was actively involved in the theory of music and is an author of works on music pedagogy. In particular, he has developed Kodály Method with his student, Jenő Ádám.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi