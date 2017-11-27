Baku hosts a concert of Hungarian music

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ A concert dedicated to the 135th anniversary of famous Hungarian composer, musician and music theorist Zoltan Kodály has taken place in Baku.

Report informs, Hungarian and Azerbaijani performers presented compositions from all periods of life of Kodály.

The composer was actively involved in the theory of music and is an author of works on music pedagogy. In particular, he has developed Kodály Method with his student, Jenő Ádám.