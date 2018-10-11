 Top
    Private collection of Rostropovich and his wife to be auctioned for $4.6 million

    Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ / Private collection of Russian Opera singer Galina Vishnevskaya and her husband, the world famous cellist Mstislav Rostropovich will be auctioned by Sotheby's, Report informs citing Russian media.

    It is noted that their collection consists of more than 300 works of art, furniture, jewelry, books and musical instruments, which Rostropovich played. The cost of the items is estimated at 3.5 million pounds (4.6 million US dollars).

    "The auction will give an opportunity to watch their amazing life ," the  statement by the auction house says.

