Concert held in Fuzuli to mark city day
Culture
- 17 October, 2025
- 18:07
A concert program dedicated to Fuzuli City Day was organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts.
According to Report"s correspondent, the concert, featuring well-known artists, took place in the park area of the First Residential Complex in the city of Fuzuli.
The event was attended by officials from the Ministry of Culture, the Presidential Special Representation, as well as local residents and members of the public.
Latest News
19:30
Date of Estonian Foreign Minister's visit to Azerbaijan revealedForeign policy
19:21
Draft state budget for next year submitted to Milli MajlisDomestic policy
19:08
Aircraft of Uzbekistan Airways makes emergency landing at Baku airportInfrastructure
19:03
Photo
Preparations for OIC summit to be held in Azerbaijan next year discussedOther
18:50
Over 150 criminal groups neutralized in Azerbaijan in nine monthsIncident
18:39
Azerbaijan establishes embassy in BahrainForeign policy
18:18
UN World Food Programme increases deliveries to Gaza to 560 tons of food per dayOther countries
18:07
Photo
Concert held in Fuzuli to mark city dayCulture
18:00
Photo