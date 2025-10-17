Concert held in Fuzuli to mark city day

A concert program dedicated to Fuzuli City Day was organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts.

According to Report"s correspondent, the concert, featuring well-known artists, took place in the park area of the First Residential Complex in the city of Fuzuli.

The event was attended by officials from the Ministry of Culture, the Presidential Special Representation, as well as local residents and members of the public.