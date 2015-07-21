 Top
    'Always on my Mind' composer Wayne Carson dies - VIDEO

    Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Wayne Carson, who wrote Elvis Presley's Always on my Mind and Joe Cocker's The Letter, has died aged 72, Report informs citing foreign media.

    The two-time Grammy winner said he had written Always on My Mind in 10 minutes at his kitchen table in Missouri.

    The song gained two further writers, Johnny Christopher and Mark James, when Carson was asked to write an additional bridge section in the recording studio.

    Carson had numerous health issues, including diabetes and heart problems, according to his wife Wyndi Harp Head.

    "Our music community has lost an immense talent much too soon," said Recording Academy president Neil Portnow.

