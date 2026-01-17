Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    World-renowned American sculptor Carole Feuerman's exhibition opens at Heydar Aliyev Center

    Cultural policy
    • 17 January, 2026
    • 09:11
    World-renowned American sculptor Carole Feuerman's exhibition opens at Heydar Aliyev Center

    The opening ceremony of the world-renowned American sculptor Carole Feuerman's exhibition "Reborn into the Water" was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Report informs.

    The ceremony was attended by Alena Aliyeva, Heydar Aliyev Center Director Anar Alakbarov, world-renowned American sculptor Carole Feuerman, official guests, diplomats, famous artists and others.

    In his remarks, Anar Alakbarov emphasized that the Heydar Aliyev Center is opening this year with a magnificent exhibition, adding that the project on display would be one of the landmark exhibitions of the year.

    The director of the Heydar Aliyev Center noted that most of the exhibits were brought from the US, as well as several European countries. Anar Alakbarov said one of the works is on display in Baku for the first time.

    Speaking at the event, sculptor and artist Carole Feuerman mentioned that art has always been her primary mode of expression. For her, it serves as a vital storytelling tool, a medium for intellectual exploration, and the most intuitive way to communicate emotion.

    Carole Feuerman noted that the works on display at the exhibition are dedicated to the theme of water.

    Through this exhibition, the sculptor seeks to foster empathy and challenge conventional mindsets.

    The artist's work, Ruth, made its public debut at the prestigious Heydar Aliyev Center.

    Carole Feuerman is renowned for creating full-body sculptures with a powerful sense of realism. She is known for her figurative sculptures depicting swimmers and dancers.

    The exhibition "Reborn into the Water" chronicles Feuerman's evolution from the 1970s to her modern-day signature swimmer figures.

    The exhibition "Reborn into the Water" offers a comprehensive retrospective of Carole Feuerman's career.

    Carole Feuerman 's works have been showcased in prestigious venues worldwide. Her outdoor installations have graced iconic locations such as New York Park Avenue and Central Park in New York, the Poydras Corridor in New Orleans, and Avenue George V in Paris.

