Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s contributions recognized at U.S. Congress for first time

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Оn the occassion of the 130th birthday anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibeyli - the founder of Azerbaijani classical music, his contributions were recognized on September 17, 2015 at the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress. Report was told in Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles.

In this regard, Congressman Paul Gosar representing the U.S. State of Arizona extended his remarks. A copy of his remarks was sent to Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles.

Congressman Gosar’s remarks note: “Uzeyir Hajibeyli was born in the City of Agjabadi in Azerbaijan on September 18, 1885. He is recognized as the father of Azerbaijani classical music, as well as the founder of the first opera, Leyli and Majnun (1908), and first operetta The Cloth Peddler (1913) in the Muslim world. Arshin Mal Alan (The Cloth Peddler), is a romantic and musical comedy that delves into a young couple's struggle to live a modern lifestyle in the presence of restricting customs through pure love and women's rights. In 1945, a cinematic version of the operetta was filmed in Azerbaijan and became an instant box office sensation. It remains today an important cultural touchstone across Eurasia, having been widely distributed in 86 languages and shown in 136 countries.”

The Congressman further mentions: “Uzeyir Hajibeyli was influential in both cultural and historical contexts. Hajibeyli was responsible for a new genre of music which evolved from the culmination of traditional Azerbaijani music and European classical opera. He is recognized as a leader in fighting illiteracy throughout the nation. As not only a musician but as a teacher and journalist, he inspired a new cultural movement throughout the nation that transcended the country's borders. Further, Hajibeyli is responsible for composing the first national anthem of Azerbaijan. Uzeyir Hajibeyli played an active role in the creation of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic founded in 1918.” Congressman Gosar concludes his remarks by saying: “As today marks the 130th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibeyli's birth, I am honored to recognize him today for his valuable contributions towards the world of music and to Azerbaijan.”