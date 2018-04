Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Omer Celik will visit Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the minister will arrive in Baku on May 18.

The main purpose of the visit of Minister is to participate in the Third World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, which will be held in Baku on May 18-19.

In addition, O.Celik's meetings with Azerbaijani officials are also planned.