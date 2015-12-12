Russian actor Igor Kashintsev dies

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ In Moscow died people's artist of Russia Igor Kashintsev. Report informs referring to the Russian media, website of Mayakovsky theater said, in which the actor served more than 20 years.

He died on Friday, December 11, at the age of 84.

'For more than 20 years he served in the Mayakovsky Theater, creating a vivid and profound images. Arriving at the troupe «Makovtse» in adulthood, Igor Konstantinovich acquired here really your environment. For all of us is an irreplaceable loss', stated in the message on the theatre’s website.

Farewell to Kashintsev will be held at the Mayakovsky Theater on Monday, December 14. On the same day the actor will bury on Golovinsky a cemetery.

Kashintsev since 1993 worked at the Mayakovsky Theater, was part of the initiative group. He played over 120 roles in films, including such films as «The Golden calf», «The Investigation leading experts», «Pirates of the XX century», «Petersburg secrets», «Battle for Moscow», «Turkish March».

In 2003 Kashintsev was awarded the title people’s artist of Russia, in 2008 he was awarded the order of Friendship.