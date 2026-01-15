Metro use in Baku prevented 430,000 tons of CO₂ emissions in 2025
Infrastructure
- 15 January, 2026
- 12:04
A total of 430,000 tons of CO₂ emissions were prevented in 2025 thanks to 227 million passengers using the metro in Baku, Baku Metro CJSC told Report.
It was noted that this amount is equivalent to the CO₂ absorbed by 20 million trees in one year, or the emissions produced by 100,000 cars in the city over the same period.
