President Ilham Aliyev viewed Sumgayit State Drama Theatre

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created in the newly-renovated Sumgayit State Drama Theatre.

Report informs, the head of state was informed that renovation here started last December. All engineering and technical facilities were completely overhauled during the renovation work. A 500-seat performance and 100-seat conference halls were supplied with state-of the-art equipment. A- 360 degree moving scene, modern acoustic and lightening systems and other equipment are installed here in order to ensure a high level of performance from both the artistic and technical view points. National architectural traditions were widely used to make the theatre look more attractive.

Two new fountains and a monitor were installed in front of the theatre.

President Ilham Aliyev then was informed about passenger buses to be used in Sumgayit.