President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the first permanent place of YARAT Contemporary Art Center - PHOTO

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his wife, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva and daughter Leyla Aliyeva have reviewed the first permanent place of YARAT Contemporary Art Center.

The head of state was informed that the new place of YARAT is located in the building which served as a logistic base for ships in the 1960s.

Redevelopment saw the creation of a two-storey exhibition gallery. Four temporary exhibitions highlighting newly emerging movements by leading international artists will be arranged at the gallery. There will also be a new library.