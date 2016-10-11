'Arshin mal alan' by Uzeyirli Hajibeyli featured in Tashkent

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Arshin mal alan" musical comedy by great Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli was featured in "Book world" society - largest book sales and information center of Uzbekistan and Central Asia.

Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Culture Center in Uzbekistan, the musical comedy was staged by the Uzbektheatre Creative Center and Diydor drama studio in Tashkent.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Director of "Book World" book sales and information center Shukhratjon Axundjanov said that Azerbaijani culture, art, music and literature is of great interest to Uzbekistan.

Later, with the participation of young and talented artists various scenes from "Arshin mal alan" comedy have been featured.

The event supported by Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan and Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center at Embassy.