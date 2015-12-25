Minister Abulfas Garayev: 'Next year expected many changes in our staff policy'

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ In the Board Meeting of Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Minister Abulfaz Garayev spoke about shortcomings caused by senior officials of the Ministry.

Report informs, Minister reminded reprimand to some persons and stated that it has yielded results.

'You should work so that, no shortcomings to be in your work. Next year there will be many changes in our staf policy. This process has already begun and will continue', Minister said.