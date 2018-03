Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 21, Latvian jazz trio will give a concert at the International Mugam Center, Baku.

Report informs referring to the Embassy of the Republic of Latvia, the concert devoted to the Latvian presidency at the European Union (EU) Council.

Jazz trio of Yolant Gulbe-Pashkevich, Deniss Pashkevich and Hans Antehed will perform at the concert.