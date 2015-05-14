First ladies of Azerbaijan and Vietnam visit Carpet Museum

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva and spouse of the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam May Thi Han who arrived in Baku, visited the Carpet Museum on May 14.

Report informs that the First Lady of Azerbaijan spoke about the art of carpet weaving in the museum. She said that Azerbaijan is one of the leading countries of the world in this field. In 2010, the traditional art of carpet weaving of Azerbaijan was included into the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

The image of famous "Sheikh Safi" carpet kept in the UK's "Victoria and Albert" museum, is also kept in the museum.

After touring the museum, the guests were presented with souvenirs.