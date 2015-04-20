Composition, organization and management rules of electronic information system in culture field approved in Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan approved the rules "On the composition, organization and management of electronic information system in the field of culture".

Report informs, this document will regulate the composition, organization and management procedures of electronic information system in culture.

According to the document, an electronic information system in the field of culture is established by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to provide state policy in the field of culture, to conduct state register and state monitoring and develop the relations between entities operating in culture.

It is a complex software, that serves to build mutual relationships among state agencies, municipalities, individuals and legal entities, as well as non-governmental organizations, to carry out exchange of information between cultural activities and provide efficient management in the field of culture.