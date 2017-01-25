Chiefs of newly created regional cultural offices were appointed - LIST

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ The chiefs of newly created regional cultural offices in Azerbaijan have been appointed.

Report was informed in the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

According to the ministry, pursuant to orders signed by the Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev, Vugar Zeynalov was appointed the Chief of Baku city Culture and Tourism Head Office, Mehman Shukurov was appointed the Chief of Sumgayit city Culture and Tourism Office, Nazim Agayev was appointed the Chief of Khachmaz region Culture and Tourism Office, Elnur Huseynov was appointed the Chief of Ismayilli region Culture and Tourism Office, Mirvari Zeynalova was appointed the Chief of Sheki region Culture and Tourism Office, Elman Mammadov was appointed the Chief of Kurdamir region Culture and Tourism Office.