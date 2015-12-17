 Top
    Exhibition of British sculptor to be launched at Heydar Aliyev Center

    Baku. 17 December.REPORT.AZ/ Individual exhibition of famous British sculptor Richard Deacon entitled 'On the Other Side' will be opened at Heydar Aliyev Center.

    Report informs, the exhibition which to be opened on December 18, will demonstrate over 50 works of the prominent author. 

    Monumental, relatively small works made from wood, metal and ceramics as well as organic examples and accurately trimmed constructions will be presented.

    Exhibition will last up to July 15, 2016.

