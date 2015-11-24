Baku to host the First Festival of Tequila

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ In order to spread more knowledge about Mexico, as well as part of the program for cultural promotion, and in association with Maya Restaurant, Intourist Hotel, Fairmont Hotel and Idkhal LLC, the First Festival of Tequila will be held from November 24t - 28, 2015, Report was told in the Embassy of Mexico to Azerbaijan.

The Embassy also said that, at the end of October -beginning of November of this year was held the First Festival of Mezcal in Baku.

Tequila is an original distillate of town of Tequila in Jalisco, Mexico. It is made, like mezcal,from fermentation and distillation of agave juice extracted, particularly the so-called blue agave - Agave tequillana, with designation of origin in five states of Mexico (Guanajuato, Michoacan, Nayarit, Tamaulipas). It is perhaps the best known representative of Mexico and beverage in the world. To be called tequila, the drink must contain at least 51% of sugars from the agave. The puretequilas contain 100% agave. In the mixed tequilas, the agave mixed with corn syrup or sugar cane.

Anual production of tequila’s agave amounted to 900 thousand tons, 300 thousand people work proud to participate in the making of this drink reaching the world. The tequila is produced for the world to enjoy.