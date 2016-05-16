Baku to host a charity event for homeless animals

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's capital will host a charity event for homeless animals in Baku.

Report was told in the EU office in Baku, the charity exhibition entitled "I cannot speak. You are my voice," will be held in German-Azerbaijan Cultural Center Kapellhaus on May 19.

On May 20, a jazz concert will be held with famous singers Narmin Karimbayova, Ilgar Aliyev and Alexandra Vidria.

The event is held on the initiative of artists and activists together with the "Arts Council Azerbaijan", the EU office in Azerbaijan with the support of the International School of TISA and homeless animal rescue organizations Baku (BSDR).