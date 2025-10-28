Azerkhalcha weaving largest circular carpet in history for Shusha Mosque

The creative and carpet-weaving teams of Azerkhalcha OJSC, supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and PASHA Holding, are producing the largest circular hand-woven carpet in the history of world carpet weaving, measuring 22.17 by 22.17 meters, Report informs.

Designed for the Shusha Mosque, the carpet belongs to the Garabagh group and incorporates elements of the Khatai carpet. The weaving is being carried out in workshops in Ismayilli and Shabran. The carpet weaving process, involving 150 female carpet weavers, began in December 2024.

On October 27, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of the IDEA Public Union, visited the workshops to review the carpet weaving process. She spent time with the weavers and personally wove a loop on the carpet.

A special two-story loom, designed exclusively for Azerkhalcha by Iranian specialists, was commissioned to facilitate the weaving of this monumental carpet.