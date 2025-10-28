Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Azerkhalcha weaving largest circular carpet in history for Shusha Mosque

    Cultural policy
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 16:05
    Azerkhalcha weaving largest circular carpet in history for Shusha Mosque

    The creative and carpet-weaving teams of Azerkhalcha OJSC, supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and PASHA Holding, are producing the largest circular hand-woven carpet in the history of world carpet weaving, measuring 22.17 by 22.17 meters, Report informs.

    Designed for the Shusha Mosque, the carpet belongs to the Garabagh group and incorporates elements of the Khatai carpet. The weaving is being carried out in workshops in Ismayilli and Shabran. The carpet weaving process, involving 150 female carpet weavers, began in December 2024.

    On October 27, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of the IDEA Public Union, visited the workshops to review the carpet weaving process. She spent time with the weavers and personally wove a loop on the carpet.

    A special two-story loom, designed exclusively for Azerkhalcha by Iranian specialists, was commissioned to facilitate the weaving of this monumental carpet.

    Leyla Aliyeva Shusha Mosque circular carpet Heydar Aliyev Foundation PASHA Holding Azerkhalcha
    Photo
    Video
    Leyla Əliyeva Şuşa məscidi üçün hazırlanan dünya xalçaçılıq tarixinin ən böyük dairəvi xalçası ilə tanış olub
    Photo
    Лейла Алиева ознакомилась с самым большим круглым ковром в истории мирового ковроделия

    Latest News

    16:57
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for 'Shams' and 'Ufug' Solar Power Plants in Shahvalli village of Jabrayil district

    Domestic policy
    16:52
    Photo

    Another group of IDPs arrives in Azerbaijan's Sos village

    Domestic policy
    16:50
    Photo

    New lawyer assigned to Ruben Vardanyan

    Incident
    16:38

    Azerbaijani Parliament to issue statement on fifth anniversary of Victory Day

    Milli Majlis
    16:37
    Photo

    Kyrgyz parliament speaker receives TURKPA secretary general

    Foreign policy
    16:26
    Photo

    UAE parliamentary delegation arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

    Foreign policy
    16:16

    Kazakhstan may benefit from Azerbaijan's experience in modeling natural disaster risks

    Finance
    16:13

    Soforoglu: Reforms in Northern Cyprus open up opportunities for co-op with Azerbaijan

    Finance
    16:05
    Photo
    Video

    Azerkhalcha weaving largest circular carpet in history for Shusha Mosque

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed