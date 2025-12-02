Text of Paris Agreement Global Stocktake assigned to Azerbaijan by Brazil agreed
COP29
- 02 December, 2025
- 12:08
The text of the Paris Agreement's Global Stocktake (GST), which Brazil entrusted to Azerbaijan, has been agreed upon, Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister and Lead Negotiator for COP29, told Report.
The deputy minister mentioned that a successful outcome was achieved through the decision jointly mediated by Azerbaijan and Norway: "Brazil, as part of the conclusion of COP30, put forward a draft decision. The rounds of discussions conducted by Azerbaijan and Norway resulted in the agreement of the text."
The agreement of the Global Stocktake (GST) document, which is considered one of the key possible outcomes of COP30 under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, was entrusted to Azerbaijan at Brazil's request.
Latest News
12:08
Text of Paris Agreement Global Stocktake assigned to Azerbaijan by Brazil agreedCOP29
12:03
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Lao People's Democratic RepublicForeign policy
11:56
Kos: Negotiations underway with US, Azerbaijan on possibility of EU participation in TRIPPRegion
11:49
Ilham Aliyev congratulates UAE President on Independence DayForeign policy
11:45
Kos: EU, Türkiye to discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization processRegion
11:44
Azerbaijan plans to host CICA General AssemblyForeign policy
11:43
Fitch Ratings expects banks in Azerbaijan, CIS region to be resilientFinance
11:41
ASAN service model now applied in 30 countriesDomestic policy
11:34