Text of Paris Agreement Global Stocktake assigned to Azerbaijan by Brazil agreed

The text of the Paris Agreement's Global Stocktake (GST), which Brazil entrusted to Azerbaijan, has been agreed upon, Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister and Lead Negotiator for COP29, told Report.

The deputy minister mentioned that a successful outcome was achieved through the decision jointly mediated by Azerbaijan and Norway: "Brazil, as part of the conclusion of COP30, put forward a draft decision. The rounds of discussions conducted by Azerbaijan and Norway resulted in the agreement of the text."

The agreement of the Global Stocktake (GST) document, which is considered one of the key possible outcomes of COP30 under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, was entrusted to Azerbaijan at Brazil's request.