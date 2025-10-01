Mukhtar Babayev: Proposals presented at BCAW2025 will make significant contribution to COP30

The proposals presented at Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025) will make a significant contribution to the work of COP30 in Brazil, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev said on the third day of BCAW2025, according to Report.

He noted that Azerbaijan will also take initiatives at COP30.

"Azerbaijan successfully concluded COP29 and will continue its activities at COP30, as evidenced by the proposals presented at Baku Climate Action Week," he said.