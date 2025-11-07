Azerbaijani Parliament speaker attending opening ceremony of COP30 leaders' summit

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, who is on a working visit to Belem, Brazil, is participating in the COP30 Leaders' Summit, Report informs.

    Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira welcomed the Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker to the Blue Zone.

    The opening ceremony of the COP30 Leaders' Summit followed. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and presidents and prime ministers of several countries addressed the ceremony.

    COP30 brings together heads of state and government, ministers from various countries, and heads of international organizations to discuss pressing issues and commitments related to climate change. Azerbaijan is represented at the event by a delegation led by Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.

    Sahibə Qafarova COP30-un Liderlər Sammitinin açılış mərasimində iştirak edir
    Сахиба Гафарова принимает участие в церемонии открытия саммита лидеров COP30

