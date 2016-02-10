WB: Azerbaijan's economic stability should be strengthened

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ "I believe that the world prices of crude oil will get back to their earlier conditions. I think we need to strengthen resilience of the economy."

Report informs, World Bank Country Manager for Azerbaijan, Larisa Leshchenko said at the tax forum in Baku.

According to her, reforms should continue: "The Ministry of Taxes' raising of the limit for the simplified tax from 120,000 to 200,000 is a positive step. However, you should consider the share of shadow economy. For example, according to some figures, it is 32%, while other figures it is 50%. Of course, owners resort to various methods to reduce the tax burden falling on them. Simplifying the tax system is crucial."