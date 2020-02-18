 Top

USACC: "US companies expand their activity in Azerbaijan"

"We promote business interests both in Azerbaijan and the US," Chairman of the US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) Reza Vaziri said at a partnership summit for Supporting Business and Professional Associations in Azerbaijan held in Baku.

He added that they organized several missions for this purpose: "As a result of trade missions organized in 2017, Azerbaijani companies signed contracts worth millions of dollars. Some US companies expanded their activity in Azerbaijan. After the meeting in Illinois, the US companies signed agreements worth $1.2 million. The decision to export Azerbaijan's pomegranate came at a meeting in Oklahoma. All these are just a small example of the work we have done."

