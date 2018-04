Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan decreased at the end of 2015.

Report informs referring to Kyrgyz media, the level of trade between the two countries fell to 14.6 mln USD.

Thus, compared to the level of turnover of 24.3 mln USD in 2014, last year the volume of trade amounted to 9.6 mln USD.

The biggest trade partners of Kyrgyzstan at the end of 2015 were Russia, Kazakhstan, China.