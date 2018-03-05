Telia sells its Azercell stake for 222 mln EUR

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Swedish telecommunications company Telia has sold its 51.3% stake in mobile communication operator Azercell Telecom.

Report informs citing the Reuters, the share sold at 222 million EUR ($ 273.5 million) to AzInTelecom LLC under the Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.

Telia has since exited four of seven countries in its so-called Eurasian unit: Nepal, Tajikistan, Georgia and now Azerbaijan.

It still has operations in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Moldova.