State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan announces tender

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has announced an open tender for 6 lots.

Report informs citing the official media.

The open tender covers extension of SOFAZ licenses for a year after expiration and purchase of equipment. Thus, Lot-1 refers to one year extension of Radware licenses, Lot-2 RSA licenses, Lot-3 other products licenses, Lot-4 Cisco licenses of physical security systems, Lot-5 IB Integra licenses of physical security systems, Lot-6 procurement of physical security equipment.

The tender procedure will start with opening of bids (envelopes) in Heydar Aliyev Avenue, 165, Baku city, where SOFAZ locates, on December 14, 2016 at 11.00 local time.

Documents, required from contractors must be submitted to the mentioned address via fax, e-mail or regular mail until December 1, 18.00 local time, bids in sealed double envelope until December 13, 18.00 local time.

Main tender conditions will be presented to the contractors after payment of 100 AZN participation fee for each lot.