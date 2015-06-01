SOCAR elected most successful company in Islamic countries - RATING

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Business and economics magazine "Derin Ekonomi" (Deep Economy) published "Most successful 50 CEOs of Islamic countries" on the cover of the June edition.

Report informs, the list made by "Dinar Standard" with HQs in the USA, that total revenues of 57 Islamic countries are 6.7 trillion USD. The President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev leads in the list of 50 companies heads.

The first three in ranking include the heads of the Libyan National Oil Company Nuri Berruien and Malaysian "Proton" Company Datuk Lukman.

R.Abdullayev led the list with annual average growth ( 78.79%) of SOCAR. The closest competitors of SOCAR-LNOC increased by 34.64% and "Proton" by 31.80%.

8 CEOs in the list are Turkish, 8 Malaysian and 7 from the UAE. 12 CEOs of 50 companies represent oil and natural gas sector.

According to the report, the western countries, which control the main part of the world economy over last 300 years, had economic concussion in 2000. After the crisis, their shares in the world economy declined below 50 percent.

The names of 12 commercial banks CEOs from the Islamic countries took places in the ranking. Name of a woman CEO - the head of Indonesia's "Pertamina" state oil and gas company, Karen Agustiawan ranked the 41st among 50 successful company CEOs in the list.