Representatives of Azerbaijani companies depart to Germany

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Within the framework of the Managing Training Program, jointly implemented by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany and Azerbaijan, representatives of several Azerbaijani ompanies are on a visit to Germany.

Report informs, training covers the period from October 16 to November 10.

Training program includes: ERA marketing center, Azinka HR&CC, Azersun Holding, Millennium Tourism, Az-Granata, North West construction LLC, NurFood, Azinterpartlayish-x, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Akkord, Baku Business Factory, ACT Azerbaijan, Tamiz Shahar, MhWirth, Trast B.V."KMT and AzMirvari.

The Managing Training Program is funded by the Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany. German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) is acting as the chief software manager from Germany.

The program serves the development of German-Azerbaijani business relations.

Thus, main purpose of the training program is to assist Germany in establishing and developing bilateral relations with partner countries. For this purpose, economic education of representatives of foreign companies in Germany, development of new markets through establishment of business relations, improvement of competitiveness of Azerbaijani business using ability to manage the business are basic instruments.