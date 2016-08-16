Proposals for development of small and medium-sized businesses in Azerbaijan collected

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ Assistant service to thePresident foreconomic reforms and Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications (CAERC) carrying out another online survey.

Report informs referring to CAERC the current survey asks to give suggestions for the development of small and medium-sized businesses.

Regardless of the type of ownership and organizational-legal form of legal entities, individual entrepreneurs and citizens are invited to actively participate in the survey.

Suggestions can be given on official website of CAERC through the corresponding link (http://iqtisadiislahat.org/online-application).

Notably, prior to that CAERC carried out surveys on tax, customs, social protection, migration and conducted surveys on labor legislation.