New deputies CEO of Caspian European Club appointed

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Gunay Sadigova and Eldar Maksumov have been appointed Deputies Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club. First Deputy Chairman of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club Telman Aliyev stated.

Report was informed in the Caspian European Club (CEC).

Telman Aliyev noted that Gunay Sadigova and Eldar Maksumov were students when they started working for Caspian Energy in 2004 and have been working as senior managers for the last several years at Caspian Energy International Media Group, Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club.

“For 13 years they have been actively engaged in establishing contacts with public and private structures, and successfully organizing big events both in Azerbaijan and abroad”, Telman Aliyev said.

Gunay Sadigova was born in Baku. She graduated from the Azerbaijan State Medical University, speaks Azeri, English, Russian, Turkish, Arabic, Hebrew and German. Throughout her work period G.Sadigova has actively established contacts with the government and private sector representatives of the North American and European countries.

Eldar Maksumov was born in Baku, graduated from the Azerbaijan State Oil Academy with a red diploma, speaks Azeri, Russian, English and German. Throughout his work period E.Maksumov has actively established contacts with the government and private sector representatives of the CIS, GUAM and Asian countries.

Caspian European Club was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies operating in the Caspian-Black Sea region. His Excellency President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is the Chairman of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club.

Since the very establishment the Caspian European Club has promoted attraction of revenues from the oil industry towards the development of the non-oil sector. Caspian European Club, which brings together more than 5,000 member companies and organizations, operates in 70 countries around the world and makes active efforts to support a dialogue between the government agencies and the private sector.