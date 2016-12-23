Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ A new association of entrepreneurs- Caspian American Club established with the support of the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) and Caspian Energy International Media Group will start its operation from 24 December 2016, First Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) Telman Aliyev said, Report informs referring to the Caspian European Club's press service.

According to Telman Aliyev, establishing of the Caspian American Club is the next step in the development and promotion of the business dialogue between companies from North and South America with companies across the Caspian-Black Sea region.

For three years the Caspian American Club will operate simultaneously with the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club), and the management, board members, the executive committee will be the same for both organizations.

All member companies of the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) will automatically enter the Caspian American Club, he continued.

“Requests of the North and South American Companies wishing to establish contacts with the member companies of the CaspianEuropeanClub (Caspian Business Club), as well as appeals of Caspian-Black Sea Region companies which produce export-oriented products in the field of ICT, industry, agriculture and other sectors, and wish to present their products and services at the North and South American markets, served as an impulse to establish the Caspian American Club”, Telman Aliyev continued.

Caspian American Club will have its head office based in Baku at Caspian Plaza business center just like the main office of the CaspianEuropeanClub (Caspian Business Club).

According to him, the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) was established in June 2002 under support of large oil-gas companies operating in the Caspian and Black Sea region. His Excellency President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is the Chairman of the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club). According to Telman Aliyev, the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) which brings together over 5,000 member companies and organisations is operating in 50 countries around the world, carrying out an active work to maintain the dialogue between government agencies and the private sector, implement programs and proposals promoting creation of the favorable investment and business-climate. There are sectoral associations operating within the CaspianEuropeanClub (Caspian Business Club) and headed by top managers of companies leading in their industry and displaying an active initiative for its development.