Minister: Potential of US-Azerbaijan economic cooperation constantly expanding

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Potential for economic cooperation is expanding between the US and Azerbaijan. We look forward to its further growth and attraction of new investments.

Report informs, Taxes Minister Fazil Mammadov stated at today’s Azerbaijan-US business forum.

The minister noted that the investment environment in Azerbaijan is attractive to foreign investors: "American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) and the Ministry of Taxes hold regular consultations. We take into account suggestions while making amendments to tax legislation. We support discussions. Meetings between the Ministry of Taxes and businesses structures have a great importance".