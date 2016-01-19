Minister: '15,000 new jobs will be opened in Azerbaijan'

Baku. 19 January.REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with order 'On stimulating export of non-oil products' inked by President Ilham Aliyev, mechanism for subsidizing export of non-oil products to be prepared in the country. Relevant order has already been sent to the Cabinet of Ministers and certain instructions have been given.

Report informs, Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said in the joint meeting of Parliament's Committee for Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship and Legal Policy and State Building Committee.

According to the minister, creation of Azerbaijani national brand, promotion of non-oil exports and direct participation of state in this process are planned: 'Thus, we will achieve stimulating export of non-oil products in Azerbaijan.'

Sh.Mustafayev added that about 150 projects on agricultural, processing and industrial field should be executed during a year and a year and half: 'As its result, about 15 thousand new jobs will be opened. Economic activity should rise. However, as for reduction in project costs, competitiveness of Azerbaijani products should increase. Share of local production to be increased in public procurement. Thus, we will be able to maintain domestic production.'