Minister: Azerbaijan, Jordan negotiating 12 new projects

Azerbaijan and Jordan are negotiating 12 new projects, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said during the fourth meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, and technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan, currently underway in Baku, Report informs.

"More than 40 documents are already in force, eight agreements have been agreed upon at the expert level, and 12 new projects are under negotiation. This developing framework enhances the predictability and sustainability of our partnership. At today's meeting, we will sign five more documents that will fully align our activities in the relevant areas," Babayev said.

According to him, these agreements will define the medium-term agenda and help strengthen institutional ties between the ministries and agencies of the two countries.