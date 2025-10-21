Minister: Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan signed 16 documents at business forum

In Astana, 16 cooperation documents were signed as a result of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani business forum, the Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Aidar Abildabekov said, Report informs.

"We have signed 16 documents, mainly memorandums of understanding between representatives of business circles of our countries, including IT companies," he noted.

According to Abildabekov, five Kazakhstani companies reached agreements on the supply of education software to Azerbaijan.

About 100 representatives of business circles from the two countries took part in the forum. The event was held as part of the state visit of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev to Kazakhstan.

The vice minister also noted that for January-August 2025, mutual trade turnover reached $343 million, with Kazakhstan's exports amounting to $290 million.

He recalled that Kazakhstan exports wheat, food and petroleum products to Azerbaijan, while importing metal structures, aluminum, polymers, alcohol, and fruits.

During the forum, Kazakhstan proposed expanding the export basket with agricultural products.

According to official data from the Kazakhstani side, in 2024 the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $534 million, $485 million of which accounted for exports of Kazakhstani products to Azerbaijan.