Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan to sign agreements to increase freight traffic along Middle Corridor

    Business
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 11:53
    Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan to sign agreements to increase freight traffic along Middle Corridor

    Kazakhstan will sign agreements with Azerbaijan aimed at increasing freight traffic along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, Middle Corridor), Nurlan Zhakupov, head of the Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, told journalists, Report informs.

    He noted that one of the agreements will be signed with the AZCON holding company.

    "As part of this agreement, we will consider the joint operation of ferries manufactured at the Baku Shipyard," Zhakupov said, emphasizing that this agreement is intended to strengthen the potential and role of the Middle Corridor.

    He emphasized that both parties are interested in maximizing cargo flows along this route and will therefore seek a solution regarding the type and configuration of vessels.

    According to Zhakupov, in 2025, a joint venture created by Kazakhstan and the UAE has agreed to manufacture two ferries at the shipyard for a total of $62 million.

    The head of the Sovereign Wealth Fund also noted that another document will be signed between SOCAR and the joint investment fund of Samruk-Kazyna and the Azerbaijan Investment Holding.

    "As part of this deal, the parties agreed to jointly review renewable energy projects," he added, emphasizing that a roadmap would be developed based on the agreements concluded.

    AZCON Holding Samruk-Kazyna SOCAR Azerbaijan Kazakhstan
    Azərbaycan Qazaxıstanla Orta Dəhlizlə yükdaşımanın artırılmasına dair sazişlər imzalayacaq
    Казахстан и Азербайджан подпишут соглашения для увеличения грузоперевозок по Среднему коридору

    Latest News

    12:15

    Joint project 'Development of the Middle Corridor' presented in Astana

    Foreign policy
    12:04

    Yerlan Akkenzhenov: Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan to sign strategic energy agreements

    Energy
    11:53

    Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan to sign agreements to increase freight traffic along Middle Corridor

    Business
    11:50

    Azerbaijan uses satellite images to identify mineral resources in liberated areas

    ICT
    11:49

    Tokayev: Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are brotherly nations

    Foreign policy
    11:44
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana

    Foreign policy
    11:26

    IMF lowers its expectations for Azerbaijan's gross public debt until 2031

    Finance
    11:16

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan-Central Asia relations transform into unified '6' format

    Foreign policy
    11:10

    IMF announces forecasts for growth of Azerbaijan's non-oil economy

    Finance
    All News Feed