Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan may create joint trade brand
Business
- 30 October, 2025
- 14:12
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan may establish a joint trade brand, Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Aizhan Bizhanova stated in an interview with Report.
She added that discussions are currently underway regarding the creation of a common Turkic trade brand:
"A unified Turkic brand will facilitate access for our products to the markets of the Middle East, Europe, China, and India. Each country should showcase its strengths, and together we must create a unique product. This will not only boost the economic prosperity of a single nation but also strengthen the overall position of the Turkic world," Bizhanova said.
Latest News
14:44
Brazilian scholar: Global community must compel Belgium to acknowledge crimes in DR CongoForeign policy
14:38
Azerbaijan, UK sign 2026/27 Defence Bilateral Cooperation PlanMilitary
14:34
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan intend to diversify trade turnover – EXCLUSIVEBusiness
14:32
Photo
Baku forum discusses Belgian colonialism in Central Africa and its lasting impactForeign policy
14:31
Photo
Residents who arrived in Vangli village in Azerbaijan's Agdara district receive keysDomestic policy
14:29
Ilham Aliyev not planning to attend EPC summit in Armenia in 2026Foreign policy
14:12
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan may create joint trade brandBusiness
14:08
Researcher: No one talks about deaths in CongoForeign policy
14:04
Photo