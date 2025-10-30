Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan may create joint trade brand

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan may establish a joint trade brand, Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Aizhan Bizhanova stated in an interview with Report.

She added that discussions are currently underway regarding the creation of a common Turkic trade brand:

"A unified Turkic brand will facilitate access for our products to the markets of the Middle East, Europe, China, and India. Each country should showcase its strengths, and together we must create a unique product. This will not only boost the economic prosperity of a single nation but also strengthen the overall position of the Turkic world," Bizhanova said.