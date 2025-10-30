Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan may create joint trade brand

    Business
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 14:12
    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan may create joint trade brand

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan may establish a joint trade brand, Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Aizhan Bizhanova stated in an interview with Report.

    She added that discussions are currently underway regarding the creation of a common Turkic trade brand:

    "A unified Turkic brand will facilitate access for our products to the markets of the Middle East, Europe, China, and India. Each country should showcase its strengths, and together we must create a unique product. This will not only boost the economic prosperity of a single nation but also strengthen the overall position of the Turkic world," Bizhanova said.

    Aizhan Bijanova Kazakhstan Azerbaijan joint trade brand
    Qazaxıstan və Azərbaycan birgə ticarət brendi yarada bilər

    Latest News

    14:44

    Brazilian scholar: Global community must compel Belgium to acknowledge crimes in DR Congo

    Foreign policy
    14:38

    Azerbaijan, UK sign 2026/27 Defence Bilateral Cooperation Plan

    Military
    14:34

    Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan intend to diversify trade turnover – EXCLUSIVE

    Business
    14:32
    Photo

    Baku forum discusses Belgian colonialism in Central Africa and its lasting impact

    Foreign policy
    14:31
    Photo

    Residents who arrived in Vangli village in Azerbaijan's Agdara district receive keys

    Domestic policy
    14:29

    Ilham Aliyev not planning to attend EPC summit in Armenia in 2026

    Foreign policy
    14:12

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan may create joint trade brand

    Business
    14:08

    Researcher: No one talks about deaths in Congo

    Foreign policy
    14:04
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, WB mull improving business environment

    Business
    All News Feed