Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Kayseri will host economic summit of Turkey-Georgia-Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the Turkish Haber3, Minister of Economy of Turkey Mustafa Elitash said.

According to him, the summit will be held on February 19 in Kayseri, and it will be attended by 500 businessmen from the three countries.

He added that the summit will focus on deepening economic relations in the region.