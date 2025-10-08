Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World

    ITMF head: Azerbaijan's geographical location - big advantage for textile industry

    Business
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 11:13
    ITMF head: Azerbaijan's geographical location - big advantage for textile industry

    Azerbaijan, thanks to its advantageous geographic location, is well-positioned to take its textile industry to a new, more ambitious level, Christian Schindler, director general of the International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF), told Report.

    He noted that geography plays an important role in promoting textiles on the global market, but the primary indicator of success is not production volume, but the quality and value of the product.

    "It's worth noting that Azerbaijan is not a major textile producer in terms of volume. But volume is not the criterion that matters. What matters is that you produce a quality product, create added value, and operate profitably. There's no point in producing large volumes at a loss. It's better to be a niche producer for a specific market than a mass producer but uncompetitive," Schindler emphasized.

    The head of the ITMF noted that for Azerbaijani products to enter international markets, a comprehensive approach is required, including compliance with environmental, labor, and social standards.

    "As an international platform, we can help the Azerbaijani textile industry become familiar with global standards, adopt best practices from other countries, understand global trends, and prepare for them. It's crucial to be part of the global picture rather than operate in isolation," he said.

    Christian Schindler also emphasized the importance of Azerbaijani companies participating in international exhibitions and establishing long-term partnerships with foreign brands.

    "To become a reliable partner for retail chains or brands, you need to be visible over time. This requires trust, openness, and professionalism, and such relationships aren't built overnight," he added.

    Christian Schindler ITMF Azerbaijan
    ITMF rəhbəri: "Azərbaycanın coğrafi mövqeyi tekstil sənayesi üçün böyük üstünlükdür"
    Глава ITMF: Географическое положение Азербайджана большой плюс для текстильной отрасли

    Latest News

    12:30

    Azerbaijan, Oman discuss expanding joint investments at regional level

    Business
    12:20

    Hamas official says hostage and prisoner lists exchanged

    Other countries
    12:16

    Ukraine, Russia see deaths, injuries as result of mutual attacks

    Region
    12:09

    KOBIA launches green transition partnership with Türkiye's largest tech park

    Business
    12:05

    Master Plan for Astara's development approved until 2039

    Domestic policy
    11:53

    Azerbaijan and Oman mull strengthening of economic relations

    Business
    11:53
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Georgia exchange experience in UAVs

    Military
    11:43

    ADB: Azerbaijan's SME sector becoming pillar of green economy

    Business
    11:39
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Utah officials discuss religious freedom, cooperation

    Religion
    All News Feed