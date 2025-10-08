ITMF head: Azerbaijan's geographical location - big advantage for textile industry

Azerbaijan, thanks to its advantageous geographic location, is well-positioned to take its textile industry to a new, more ambitious level, Christian Schindler, director general of the International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF), told Report.

He noted that geography plays an important role in promoting textiles on the global market, but the primary indicator of success is not production volume, but the quality and value of the product.

"It's worth noting that Azerbaijan is not a major textile producer in terms of volume. But volume is not the criterion that matters. What matters is that you produce a quality product, create added value, and operate profitably. There's no point in producing large volumes at a loss. It's better to be a niche producer for a specific market than a mass producer but uncompetitive," Schindler emphasized.

The head of the ITMF noted that for Azerbaijani products to enter international markets, a comprehensive approach is required, including compliance with environmental, labor, and social standards.

"As an international platform, we can help the Azerbaijani textile industry become familiar with global standards, adopt best practices from other countries, understand global trends, and prepare for them. It's crucial to be part of the global picture rather than operate in isolation," he said.

Christian Schindler also emphasized the importance of Azerbaijani companies participating in international exhibitions and establishing long-term partnerships with foreign brands.

"To become a reliable partner for retail chains or brands, you need to be visible over time. This requires trust, openness, and professionalism, and such relationships aren't built overnight," he added.