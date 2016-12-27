 Top
    Iranian delegation to visit Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

    Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology is on visit to Baku

    Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation, led by Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mahmoud Vaezi is on visit to Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, the delegation's visit will last till December 29.

    During the visit, the 11th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission on economic, trade and humanitarian spheres between, Azerbaijani-Iranian business forum and meetings with officials will be held. Also, the sides will discuss expanding cooperation in various fields.

    The delegation will visit Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, attend official meetings and several events.

