    Indonesia to host International Innovation Exhibition

    Innovation Exhibition will be held on May 15-19

    Baku. 6 January.REPORT.AZ/ Indonesiya will host International Innovation Exhibition on May 15-19, 2016, Jakarta.

    Report informs referring to AzPromo, exhibition will be organized within the framework of the 41thAnnual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank Board of Governors. Innovation projects in Health, Education and Youth Capacity Building and Employment that bolster development in the Member Countries will be given prominence.

    Azerbaijani entrepreneurs are also invited to the event. 

