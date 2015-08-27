Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January-July, food prices grew by 10.6% in Russia compared to the same period last year, Report informs referring to the Russian Federal State Statistics Service.

The reason for rising costs was suspension of food imports from Western countries by Russia and the devaluation of the ruble.

According to the statistics, food prices started to rise at the beginning of the year.In January-July fruit prices were at the top (25,4%).

Fish and seafood rose by 17.8%, sugar and honey - by 16.3%.The price of bread and meat went up by 11.6% and 7% respectively.

In Europe, prices fell by 0.1% for a specified time.