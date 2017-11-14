 Top
    Economy Ministry creates new working commission

    Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ In order to coordinate activity of business incubators in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Economy will establish a commission of professional specialists in this field and active incubator managers.

    Report informs, today's event in Baku titled "Developing business incubators and entrepreneurial thinking, supporting start-up projects" has decided.

    Opinions of managers, residents of business-incubators, start-ups operating in the country were listened, discussions were held.

    It was noted that currently there are 11 business incubators in the country. The deputy minister said that creation of a working commission to coordinate business incubators with each other will be successful. 

