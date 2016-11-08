Economy Ministry announces a tender

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ As a part of the "Grant program to support regional development", the Ministry of Economy has announced an open tender on the project "Support to development of business incubators for entrepreneurs".

Report informs citing the official media.

Tender fee is 2 500 AZN. Claimers must submit necessary documents to the ministry (Government House, Uzeyir Hajibeyov Street, 84, Baku) until November 28, bid and bank guarantee until December 7.

The bids will be reviewed on December 8, at 15:00 Baku time. During the assessment, factors as price, quality, equipment and software technical features, security capabilities, ease of use, experience on similar projects, as well as use by other organizations, technical capabilities and human resources will be preferred.